Canton police cruiser involved in crash in an industrial park

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton police cruiser was involved in a crash in an industrial park on Sunday morning.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins says the officer was on the way to a call around 10:15 a.m. when the cruiser left the roadway as the officer attempted to navigate a turn near an industrial park on Neponset Street.

The officer was transported to Milton Hospital to be evaluated and was later released.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cruiser sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The utility company was notified and responded to inspect the pole.

There were no power outages as a result of the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group