Canoe flies out of dump truck, slams onto pick up in I-95 in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass — A driver in Lynnfield is lucky to be alive after a canoe came crashing onto his windshield on I-95.

Stephen Cunningham was driving his pick-up down the interstate behind a dump truck when the canoe came flying out.

Despite the scary experience, he’s in good spirits.

“I couldn’t see too good after!” grinned Cunningham

Boston 25 is working to receive word whether the driver of the dump truck or if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

