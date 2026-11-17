DEDHAM, Mass. — Travelers are hoping for a smoother day at airports across the country after another technical problem disrupted air travel.

United Airlines says its flights are back on schedule following a system outage that began Monday afternoon and lasted more than 90 minutes.

The airline said there is no indication the disruption was caused by a cyberattack.

United did not specify which systems were affected, but pilots told air traffic controllers the problem involved a system used to help determine aircraft weight.

At Logan Airport, travelers were taking the latest disruption in stride.

“Improving, and with that there’s going to be challenges that come with it,” one passenger said. “You just have to hope that it improves later down the road.”

Travelers still feeling effects of earlier nationwide ground stop

The United outage comes as some passengers are still dealing with the fallout from Friday’s nationwide ground stop and only now getting onto rebooked flights.

Traveler Steve Kucci said his flight on Friday was canceled and he couldn’t secure another one. Instead of waiting, he and his friends rented a car and drove roughly 22 hours back to Boston.

“We all just took turns driving, had a lot of caffeine, a lot of energy drinks, and made it back,” Kucci said. “It’s a situation that I hope never happens again.”

Kucci said the rental car cost about $2,000.

What airlines owe you after a canceled flight

Consumer expert Clark Howard says travelers who decide to rent a car or make other alternative travel arrangements generally shouldn’t expect the airline to cover those additional costs.

“The airline gives you your money back for your ticket. The cost of that car rental? Your cost,” Howard said.

Howard also warned travelers not to automatically accept an airline credit when they are entitled to a refund.

“Don’t let an airline try to trick you into giving you a credit for future travel that you have to use within a period of time,” Howard said. “They have to give you back your money.”

Howard recommends checking with the credit card used to book the trip to see whether it includes travel protections that could help cover additional expenses.

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