Canadian wildfire smoke is hurting air quality in Massachusetts

It’s been hard to miss the haze outside on this Saturday. It’s been thick enough to lower visibility and has even produced an odor. Some of you have even reported the faint smell of smoke in the air, and that is exactly what it is.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Is Hurting Our Air Quality

What you might not be aware of is the impact on air quality it has had across New England today. Often times, wildfire smoke creates a milky haze in the sky, but remains at high altitudes where air quality is not impacted. Today, on the other hand, it’s quite apparent that the smoke is much closer to the ground.

This has prompted an Air Quality Alert for nearly the entire region. This means that conditions are poor enough for individual sensitive to these changes, that symptoms may present. However, where air quality is worse in northern New England, limited outdoor activity is recommended for all residents today.

Wildfire smoke travels with the wind and the forecast calls for a shift in direction tonight, which will improve air quality on Sunday. However, as Canadian wildfires continue to burn, it’s more than likely this will not be our last visit from the smoky conditions this year.

