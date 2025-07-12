Cambridge to take control of condo building demolition, causing weekslong road closures

The city of Cambridge is taking over the demolition of a structurally unsafe condo complex.

Residents of Riverview at 221 Mount Auburn Street were forced to evacuate and move out of their homes in November of 2024 after several structural problems were discovered.

The condo association was unable to manage the demolition project, prompting the city to intervene and assume responsibility for the process. The city aims to recover the costs by selling the land after the demolition is complete.

The demolition project is complex and requires careful planning to ensure safety. A map provided by the city outlines street closures and detours that will be implemented to protect pedestrians and vehicles during the demolition process.

Beginning Saturday, July 19 the following street and sidewalk closures will be in place:

Mt. Auburn Street will be closed around 221 Mt. Auburn from approximately 197 Mt. Auburn Street to 239 Mt. Auburn

Sparks Street will be closed from just south of Bradbury Street to Mt. Auburn Street

Access to residents’ homes will be maintained.

These changes will also ensure continued access to Mount Auburn Hospital.

The city is in the process of selecting a contractor with the necessary experience to handle the demolition.

The permitting process is expected to take 6-8 weeks, followed by 12-16 weeks for the actual demolition.

Community engagement is a priority for the city, with several meetings planned to keep residents informed.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 24th, and the city encourages residents to reach out with any questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

