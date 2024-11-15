‘Stressful’: Residents told to evacuate Cambridge condo complex after structural deficiencies found

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Trucks and movers lined the Riverview Condo Complex Thursday – days after residents of the eight-story building were reportedly told they needed to be out by December.

The property manager, Thayer & Associates, Inc., told Boston 25 Thursday that engineers found structural deficiencies this October that dated back to the 1960s when it was built.

The company claims sub-standard concrete and improper placement of reinforcing steel were recently discovered during roofing renovations at the luxury condo complex. They will begin their renovation project to address the newly discovered conditions in late 2024 – fearing an “overloaded” living environment.

They are now asking residents to orderly evacuate their homes before the project.

Many family members and friends of residents were on hand Thursday to help move their loved ones out.

“It’s really stressful,” said Linda, a friend of one of the residents. “I would go nuts… I think it’s really a matter of not knowing their instruction, and not getting clear information.”

Thayer and Associates, Inc. said they have sent letters and held meetings for owners and renters. In a statement, they added:

“The Board and its managing agent are working in earnest to provide assistance to residents who will be displaced and hope to maintain the sense of community that has helped make Riverview a desirable place to live. The Board has been using informational meetings with owners and written communications to convey information as it becomes available. The Board’s immediate objective is to maximize safety and minimize stress on the building allowing the project team to develop and implement definitive repairs that will return the Riverview building to service as efficiently as possible.”

According to Zillow, some condos overlooking the Charles River at the complex on Mount Auburn Street are listed at more than $3 million.

Residents and their families told us they were told to move out with all of their belongings by December – expecting the project to last at least a year.

“She wasn’t planning on moving out this soon and having to get rid of all her possessions,” Kristina Klammer told Boston 25 while moving her 92-year-old grandmother out Thursday. “She’s been emailing me saying, ‘Do you want this furniture? Do you want my tea saucers?’ She has no place to put them. She just has to get rid of them.”

Residents off camera said they are still looking for a place to go – with little financial support or planning from the property managers.

Klammer finished, “I’m really disappointed in the way things are being handled. It’s really disappointing.”

Boston 25 reached out to the city of Cambridge and is waiting to hear back.

Thayer & Associates, Inc. did not specify how they were specifically assisting residents in their statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

