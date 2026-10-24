Cambridge residents to weigh ShotSpotter, surveillance cameras during first civic assembly

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge residents will gather Saturday for the city’s first civic assembly to discuss public safety and the use of surveillance technology.

About 40 residents are expected to take part in the assembly, where they will hear from community members and experts about technologies including ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, and surveillance cameras.

The discussion comes amid an ongoing debate over the use of the technology in Cambridge.

In August, the Cambridge City Council voted to temporarily restore ShotSpotter for 90 days following a deadly shooting on July 4.

Concerns have also been raised about privacy and the effectiveness of the technology.

Saturday’s civic assembly is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Residents will work to develop recommendations for the City Council on the use of ShotSpotter and surveillance cameras in public parks.

Saturday’s meeting is the first of four civic assemblies. The participating residents were selected through a lottery system and are expected to present their recommendations to the City Council in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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