Police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man has died after he was found shot inside a car in Dorchester on Friday night.

At around 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Beauford Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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