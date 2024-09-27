Mass. woman pleads guilty to running high-end sex ring that catered to prominent clients

BOSTON — The head of an interstate commercial sex ring that authorities said catered to “wealthy and well-connected clientele” pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday.

42-year-old Han “Hana” Lee of Cambridge emphasized that while she did run the brothels, she did not control the women.

She and two others were charged with conspiracy to operate an interstate prostitution network and money laundering.

Junmyung Lee, 31, of Dedham, is also expected to plead guilty in the case during a hearing set for Oct. 30. Another man, James Lee, 69, of California, continues to plead not guilty in the brothel case. A pretrial conference for James Lee is set for Oct. 29.

The government alleges the three charged sex buyers a premium price for appointments with women advertised on their websites.

Lee says she is guilty of recruiting the sex workers, getting them transportation to the brothel locations in Cambridge and Watertown, and then concealing the profits of the brothel with money orders.

Massachusetts brothel arrests

Meanwhile, 18 Boston-area John Does are fighting to keep their names private. Elected officials, doctors, lawyers, professors, accountants, and military officers were reportedly among a group of “high-end” clients who paid for the illegal sex services at various locations in the Bay State and in Virginia.

Prosecutors said since July 2020, Han Lee operated an interstate prostitution network with multiple brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, as well as in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia. She “established the infrastructure for these brothels in multiple states for the purposes of persuading, inducing and enticing women – primarily Asian women – to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution,” prosecutors said.

Han Lee and, allegedly, Junmyung Lee and James Lee, rented high-end apartments as brothel locations, which they furnished and regularly maintained, prosecutors said. Then, they coordinated the women’s airline travel and transportation and allowed them to stay overnight in the brothel locations so they did not have to find lodging elsewhere “therefore enticing women to participate in their prostitution network.”

To protect and maintain the secrecy of the business and ensure that the women did not draw attention to the prostitution work inside apartment buildings, Han Lee and, allegedly, Junmyung Lee and James Lee “established house rules” for the women during their stays, prosecutors said.

They allegedly advertised their prostitution network and offered appointments with women in either greater Boston or eastern Virginia through websites, which purported to advertise nude models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution offered through appointments.

Investigators searched and seized the domain names for the websites after obtaining search warrants that were executed in November 2023.

Each website described a verification process for interested sex buyers to become eligible for appointment bookings; clients were required to complete a form providing their full names, email address, phone number, employer and reference if they had one, prosecutors said.

Han Lee and, allegedly, Junmyung Lee and James Lee, persuaded the women to work for their prostitution network “because the business maintained a regular customer base of men that were adequately screened, ensuring that the customers were not members of law enforcement or men who posed a risk to the safety and security of the commercial sex workers,” prosecutors said.

Han Lee and, allegedly, her two colleagues, maintained local brothel phone numbers which they used to communicate with verified customers and schedule appointments via text messages; send customers a “menu” of available options at the brothel, including the women and sexual services available and the hourly rate; and to text customers directions to the brothel’s location “where they engaged in commercial sex with the women.”

Authorities in November 2023 arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee, who are all accused of running a “sophisticated” commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and in Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

All three were indicted by a federal grand jury in February on conspiracy to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce one or more individuals to travel in interstate or foreign commerce to engage in prostitution, and money laundering conspiracy.

Brothels busted in Massachusetts

A Cambridge police detective on Dec. 18, 2023 filed applications for criminal complaint against 28 people for sexual conduct with another person for a fee.

No names on the client list will be released until probable cause has been found, officials have said.

It was unclear Friday when, or if, public court hearings would be held.

Han Lee could face up to 25 years in prison and up to three years of supervised released, as well as a $750,000 fine.

She could also be deported, since she is not a U.S. citizen.

Han Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

