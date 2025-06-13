BU responds to sexual harassment allegations made by Alex Cooper

BOSTON — Days after the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast host, Alex Cooper, alleged she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach while at Boston University, the school has issued a response.

The University issued the following statement:

<i>Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support, and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office. We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all.</i>

This comes following the first episode of Cooper’s Hulu Documentary, ‘Call Her Alex’, where she said that ex-coach Nancy Feldman had become fixated on her and engaged in uncomfortable, and sometimes sexual, conversations both in private and in front of teammates.

Cooper said that she went to the school with her claims and was listened to, but was brushed off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

