‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper alleges she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach while at BU

BOSTON — ‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper is alleging she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach while at Boston University.

Her new Hulu documentary “Call Her Alex,” which was released overnight, brings you through her life as she goes through early childhood and her journey to become one of the most famous podcasters.

The first episode focuses on Cooper’s time at Boston University, where she was on a full soccer scholarship.

Cooper says ex-coach Nancy Feldman became fixated on her and engaged in uncomfortable and sometimes sexual conversations both in private and in front of teammates.

“I experienced something extremely painful; it was all taken away from me,” the trailer says.

Cooper says she went to the school with her claims and was listened to, but was brushed off.

No one from BU was in the episode. Cooper says she spoke out because she believes abuse is still happening at the school.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston University but has not heard back.

Cooper started “Call Her Daddy” in 2018, and it has become a cultural phenomenon known for discussions on women’s relationships, sex, and empowerment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

