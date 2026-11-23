BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman visited Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, surprising staff members with gifts.

Swayman teamed up with OOFOS to hand out specially made recovery shoes to members of the breast oncology team.

“There’s not words that can describe how important these people are... the ship doesn’t sail without the hard workers that are here,” Swayman said.

The event was part of OOFOS’ longtime “Project Pink” initiative.

OOFOS has contributed more than $7 million to cancer research and patient care globally since 2015.

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