Brown University cancels remainder of Fall 2025 semester after mass shooting

Brown University has canceled all remaining undergraduate, graduate and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester after Saturday’s mass shooting.

In a statement to the community, Provost of Brown, Francis J. Doyle III said the choice to cancel the remainder of the semester was made out of “profound concern for all students, faculty and staff on our campus.”

“In the immediate aftermath of these devastating events, we recognize that learning and assessment are significantly hindered in the short term and that many students and others will wish to depart campus. Students are free to leave if they are able. Students who remain will have access to on-campus services and support. At this time, it is essential that we focus our efforts on providing care and support to the members of our community as we grapple with the sorrow, fear and anxiety that is impacting all of us right now. University leaders are committed to providing care and mobilizing resources to assist our community members through this difficult time.” — Provost Francis J. Doyle III

Yesterday, shots erupted in the engineering building of the Ivy League school in Providence around 4 p.m. during final exams.

Two students were killed, and nine other students were injured.

At this time, eight students remain hospitalized, and one was discharged this morning.

Police confirmed early Sunday morning that they had detained a suspect in connection to the mass shooting, however no details on the suspect have been released at this time.

Surveillance video was released by police last night, showing the suspect, dressed in black, calmly walking away from the scene.

In his statement, Doyle continued that they are aware that there may be academic concerns about the implications surrounding not holding classes in the coming days, but they would continue to encourage everyone to focus on their own safety and well-being.

This morning, President of the University, Christine Paxton released a statement that over the course of the next several hours, support offices across campus will continue to communicate as needed about updates to other operations, including how students who were escorted by evacuation sites will be connected to items they left behind.

“We have reached out to the families of all the hospitalized shooting victims and are offering any support we can. I have spoken to some of the families and expect to speak to others soon. Our hearts go out to all of them, and we stand ready to give them anything they need. No parent or family member should ever have to endure this pain, suffering or the continuing fear that we know is very real for so many Brown families right now.” — President Christine H. Paxton

In the meantime, the Sharpe Refectory at 144 Thayer Street is open to all students in need of food.

Updates from Brown University can be accessed through their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

