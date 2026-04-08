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Brown scores 35 points as the Celtics beat the Hornets 113-102 to claim the season series

By The Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 04: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at the TD Garden on March 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

Jaylen Brown had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 113-102 on Tuesday night. — BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 113-102 on Tuesday night.

Brown has scored 26 or more points in his last 10 games. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and has had at least 20 in each of his last six games. Both played the entire fourth quarter.

With the win, the Celtics inched closer to locking up the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. It also gave Boston a 2-1 win in the season series with the Hornets, who could potentially be its first-round opponent.

The Hornets led by 11 in the first half but were outscored 35-26 in the third quarter as Boston took a 90-87 edge into the final period. The Celtics limited the Hornets to 15 points in the fourth, when they built a 13-point lead.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 36 points, his second straight 30-point game.

Brandon Miller had 20 points. Miles Bridges added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel struggled, shooting just 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Hornets have two games remaining as they try to avoid appearing in the play-in tournament.

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