Somerville police investigating shots fired at Assembly Row, multiple cars damaged

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Somerville after multiple cars were found with bullet holes.

According to Somerville police, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 495 Grand Union Blvd in Assembly Row.

Upon arrival, crews recovered numerous shell casings and saw ballistic damage to at least two parked cars and a local business.

There are no injuries to report, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 617-625-1212

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

