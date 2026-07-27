One person was flown to the hospital after a possible drowning at a lake in Holliston on Sunday.

First responders arrived at Stoddard Park around 7:00 p.m. and pulled the person from the water of Winthrop Lake.

Person flown to hospital after possible drowning at lake in Holliston

They were flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Boston 25 News is waiting to hear an update on the person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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