New Hampshire’s largest private employer cutting several hundred jobs

One of New England’s major health care providers announced Tuesday that they are axing several hundred positions.

Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that they are cutting 124 jobs and canceling 303 open positions from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Southern Region.

Executive roles and administrative leadership will be restructured as part of the consolidation, and a select number of programs will also be eliminated.

The cuts were forced by rising labor, supply and drug costs, according to Dartmouth Health CEO and President Joanne Conroy.

“The employees affected by these changes have made meaningful contributions to Dartmouth Health, our patients and our communities,” said Conroy. “Some have spent many years serving this organization. The decision to eliminate a position or program does not diminish the value of the work these colleagues have done and the contributions they have made.”

Conroy is confident patient care won’t be negatively impacted by the cuts.

“Eliminating positions is among the most difficult decisions any organization can make, given the impact on our colleagues and their families,” Conroy said. “At times, however, difficult choices are necessary to ensure Dartmouth Health is sustainable and well-positioned for the future, while continuing to fulfill our mission and serve those who depend on us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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