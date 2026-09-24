Brockton man arrested in connection with double-stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, police say.

The suspect, 34-year-old John Tamulevich, has been charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when officers were dispatched to the area of 24 White Avenue to reports of a stabbing.

Once there, officers found two men injured. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group