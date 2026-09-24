Brockton man arrested in connection with double-stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, police say.
The suspect, 34-year-old John Tamulevich, has been charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when officers were dispatched to the area of 24 White Avenue to reports of a stabbing.
Once there, officers found two men injured. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no further details available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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