Brockton Hospital electronic systems still offline after cybersecurity incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — Healthcare officials say many electronic systems at Brockton Hospital are offline on Tuesday, a day after the Plymouth County hospital diverted ambulances and canceled some treatments and procedures following a cybersecurity incident.

A spokesperson with Signature Healthcare told Boston 25 News that patient care continued safely on Tuesday as the investigation into the cybersecurity incident remained ongoing.

Signature Healthcare says they are still working to determine if any patient information has been affected by the incident.

Hospital officials are not sure when the electronic systems may be brought back online.

“We are working closely with third-party cybersecurity experts, as well as state and federal officials, to determine the source of this incident,” said Kim Walsh, RN, MSN, Signature Healthcare Chief Operating Officer. “Our care teams continue to provide high-quality care using established downtime procedures. We remain committed to serving our community throughout this process.”

Ambulances are still being diverted from Brockton Hospital but inpatient and walk-in emergency services are still running as normal.

Chemotherapy infusion services were canceled for Tuesday but are beginning to resume.

Signature’s Brockton and East Bridgewater pharmacies are back open for consultation, but new prescription orders cannot be made.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our patients and community as we work through this situation and restore full operations as quickly and safely as possible,” Walsh added.

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