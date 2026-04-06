Ambulances diverted, computers offline as Brockton Hospital deals with ‘cybersecurity incident’

BROCKTON, Mass. — A cybersecurity incident has taken Brockton Hospital offline and ambulances are being diverted on Monday.

A spokesperson with Signature Healthcare told Boston 25 News that the cybersecurity incident has forced the hospital to initiate “downtime procedures,” which means they are using paper - not computers- to document patient information.

“Upon identifying suspicious activity within a portion of our network, we immediately activated our incident response protocols,” a statement from Signature Healthcare said.

Inpatient and walk-in emergency services are still open and surgeries and procedures are still proceeding as scheduled at this time but hospital officials say ambulances are being diverted to other locations.

Chemotherapy infusion services for cancer patients on Tuesday have also been cancelled. The hospital says patients should call the Greene Cancer Center to reschedule their treatments.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we deal with this unfortunate situation,” a statement from Signature Healthcare said.

The hospital’s retail pharmacies at 110 Liberty Street, Brockton and 1 Donalds Way, East Bridgewater, will also be closed on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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