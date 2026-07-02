Brockton business owners: Temporary curfew could affect holiday weekend, World Cup watch parties

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton city leaders have implemented a temporary curfew on Friday.

City leaders say this measure comes after recent post-match celebrations turned chaotic. Officials say celebrations resulted in shootings, stabbings, reckless driving, and other criminal activity.

The city has also requested assistance from the National Guard ahead of Friday’s match.

Under the order, the curfew will take effect at 10 p.m. on Friday. People will not be allowed to enter or re-enter licensed establishments after 7 p.m., and last call is set for 9:30 p.m.

While many business owners support the public safety initiative, some worry the restriction could cause economic harm during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

“It’s devastating,” said Eloisa Spinola, owner of Nos Morabeza along Main Street. “This was a big boost for us, and now we will not have the sales we were projecting.”

Spinola says the curfew has forced her to scale back operations and cancel staff shifts and says local establishments should not be punished for incidents happening outside their doors, but supports the need to protect the public from violence.

“I don’t think Brockton has a bad reputation. It’s the City of Champions,” Spinola said.

Spinola says her business doors are open and ready to greet customers this weekend.

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