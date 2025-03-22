British Airways ‘Grateful to our customers’, provides update following fire at Heathrow Airport

British Airways has released an updated statement following the fire at Heathrow Airport that disrupted flights.

This comes after a nearby substation erupted in flames early Friday night, March 21. The airport was out of power for most of the day, leading to six flights to London Heathrow being canceled, and one arriving flight from London to Logan Airport being canceled as well.

Updated statement from British Airways following the disruption at London Heathrow on 21 March pic.twitter.com/gv8TLk2Fcp — British Airways (@British_Airways) March 22, 2025

As of Saturday, they have been able to provide 90% of the flights and get the majority of their flyers where they needed to go.

“We’re really grateful to our customers for bearing with us over the past couple of days,” the statement said. “Even though many of them have had their travel plans unacceptably canceled or disrupted.”

British Airway plans on being able to run a full schedule for Sunday, March 23, and ask that their customers enter the airport as they would normally do until they are alerted otherwise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

