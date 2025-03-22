Flyers finally about to take off from Logan after London Heathrow fire

EAST BOSTON — After a nightmarish day for hundreds of thousands of flyers worldwide, travelers in Boston were finally able to take off after a fire at London Heathrow Friday.

Flames poured out of a nearby substation early Friday morning near the massive airport in the United Kingdom. The airport was out of power for most of the day Friday.

According to Massport, six flights to London Heathrow were canceled earlier that night. One arriving flight from London to Logan Airport was canceled as well.

Friday afternoon, planes were finally able to land again at the airport.

The incident diverted, grounded, delayed, and canceled thousands of flights across the world.

Some stranded flyers in Boston were told to get off the plane after hours-long delays Thursday night into Friday morning.

“The crew kept coming on saying another half hour, another half hour,” said Richard Hoad about his canceled Thursday night flight. “They couldn’t fly, so we got off.”

He and his wife were forced to stay in a hotel until finally getting an 11 pm flight out of Logan Friday evening.

Others like Ethan Leu were monitoring their Friday night flights to London all Friday.

He explained, “I guess it was somewhat stressful because I have a few restaurants that I booked.”

A Logan Airport spokesperson told Boston 25 Friday night that there could be delays as a result heading into the weekend. They’re urging everyone to check in with their airline before traveling to Logan Airport.

