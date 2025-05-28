Mass. volt hockey team wins first-ever gold medal for the United States at weekend tournament

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Team USA wasn’t the only hockey team to take home gold this past weekend.

Space2Thrive’s Rolling Warriors took home the first-ever gold medal for the United States at the North American Volt Hockey Championship, held May 24 and 25 in Toronto, Canada.

The team’s gold medal victory earns them a spot in the Volt Hockey World Cup in Sweden in September, where they’ll face off against the world’s best.

Volt hockey is played in adaptive power chairs, designed for athletes with physical disabilities.

“Volt Hockey is more than a sport - it’s joy, independence, and belonging,” says Helena Liedtke, Founder and President of Space2Thrive. “It’s often the first chance our athletes have to play a competitive team sport on equal footing, developing the same skills many take for granted: leadership, collaboration, and confidence."

While they await the world tournament, the Rolling Warriors will refine their game and host weekly practices at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleborough.

Space2Thrive is an organization that works to provide spaces where people with disabilities and their families can access recreational opportunities.

For more information about their mission, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group