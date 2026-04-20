Brigham and Women’s nurse running Boston Marathon with trauma patients in mind

BOSTON — A Brigham and Women’s Hospital trauma nurse is taking her love for running and nursing to the 2026 Boston Marathon.

“When I’m on the Newton hills training, it seems like every run I’m thinking about somebody else who has fought so hard to get to a point of recovery,” 28-year-old Allie Kelsey said.

It’s Kelsey’s first marathon, and she’s running it with Stepping Strong, a non-profit created by the Reny family whose daughter suffered life-altering injuries during the 2013 bombings.

“They created it after the care she received at Brigham,” Kelsey said. “She recovered at Brigham with us and I wasn’t there at the time, but I know a lot of my coworkers who were there.”

Kelsey has been training since November and has raised more than $10,000 for Stepping Strong, which helps fuel trauma research and patient recovery.

On Monday, Kelsey will officially take on the challenge of 26.2 miles with about 100 other Stepping Strong runners, including some of her coworkers and others who have been impacted by trauma.

When Boston 25 News asked Kelsey what her reason was for running in the race, she said, “My patients.”

“It’s incredible to see people who are having a normal day and then all of the sudden something happens that they never expected and it just changes their lives,” Kelsey explained. “The strength of the patients, every day I see something that just amazes me.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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