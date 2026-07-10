Police officers hospitalized following dispute in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — Four police officers had to be taken to the hospital after breaking up a dispute between two people in Winthrop.

According to the police department, the incident occurred Thursday evening when officers were dispatched to the area of Herman Street for reports of a disturbance.

Once there, officers came upon two men fighting on the front lawn of a residence, and despite officers’ orders to stop, only one stopped. The other was combative with officers and resisted arrest.

“Officers, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, deployed a taser but were unsuccessful,” a spokesperson for Winthrop police said. “Additional officers were called in to help, which resulted in the second man being taken into custody.”

In total, four police officers had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after coming into contact with the man’s blood. One of those officers will have to have an additional follow-up out of precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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