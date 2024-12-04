Bridgewater State University launching new free tuition program for in-state students

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater State University is the newest school on the list of universities launching free tuition program for in-state students.

‘The Bridgewater Commitment’, is a groundbreaking initiative that will cover the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students from families earning $125,000 or less.

Starting in the Fall 2025 semester, the program will be available to new and returning full-time undergraduate students enrolled in their first bachelor’s degree who meet eligibility criteria, including completing the FAFSA requirement and residing in Massachusetts for at least two years before enrollment.

“This initiative represents a transformative moment for our university and the communities we serve,” said BSU President Frederick W. Clark. Jr. “At Bridgewater, we believe education is the key to opportunity. The Bridgewater Commitment ensures that middle- and lower-income Massachusetts families can unlock the benefits of an excellent four-year degree provided by one of The Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in America without the burden of tuition and fees. We look forward to continuing on our mission of access through affordability and are eager to welcome the students for whom this program opens our doors even wider.”

UMass and Holy Cross also launched their own free tuition programs earlier in the year.

