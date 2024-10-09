Holy Cross in Worcester offers free college tuition to students with family income under $100K

WORCESTER — Attending a private college in Massachusetts just became more affordable for several families.

The College of the Holy Cross announced Wednesday that students whose families have a total income of $100,000 or less and reasonable assets will receive a full tuition grant, school officials said in a statement.

The program reinforces “the college’s commitment to opportunity for all talented students, regardless of their economic resources,” officials said.

Holy Cross is the second college in New England to offer free tuition for some students.

Last month, Saint Anselm College, a private Benedictine liberal arts college in New Hampshire, announced a new program that allows New Hampshire students with a family income of $100,000 or less and a GPA of 3.25 or higher to attend the college tuition-free.

At Holy Cross, the move means a “significant expansion” of the college’s current financial aid program. Starting in the 2022-23 academic year, the college began offering full tuition for students from families with a total income of $75,000 or less and reasonable assets.

Holy Cross provided $76.5 million in financial aid during the 2023-2024 academic year, with 65 percent of students receiving need-based grants, officials said.

College of the Holy Cross (College of the Holy Cross website)

This financial aid expansion will result in more need-based financial aid, particularly for those students whose families are finding it increasingly difficult to pay the rising costs of a college education, officials said.

“One of Holy Cross’s top priorities is to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can access a Holy Cross education and be supported to flourish on our campus and beyond,” Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau said in a statement. “We are proud to deepen our commitment to expanding educational opportunities for more young people.”

Holy Cross, a private college founded in 1843 in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition, has about 3,200 students, according to the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group