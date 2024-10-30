UMass launches new free tuition program for in-state students

BOSTON — UMass schools are launching a free tuition program for in-state undergraduate students.

The first of these programs was introduced at UMass Boston on Tuesday called the Beacon Pledge.

It gives in-state students whose families make less than 75,000 a year free tuition.

The Beacon Pledge program seeks to remove financial barriers and demystify the cost of college.

UMass Boston expects 3,000 students to qualify for free tuition next fall. Tuition at UMass Boston for a first-year, in-state, undergraduate student is expected to be $15,000.

The school says the program will give students the ability to focus on their career goals without the burden of debt.

UMass Boston chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco says the new pledge is more than just free college.

“It is about attracting and investing in motivated young people so they can reach their full potential,” Orozco said in a press conference.

The program does not include room and board, or meal plans which can add $4,000 a year at UMass Boston.

Umass Amherst, UMass Dartmouth, and UMass Lowell announced similar programs yesterday.

For more information, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group