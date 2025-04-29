‘So much promise’: Boston officials vow to support family of boy fatally struck by school bus

BOSTON — A heartbroken Boston neighborhood is reeling after a young boy was fatally struck by a school bus just feet away from his home moments after he was dropped off on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a school bus at 107 Washington Street in Hyde Park around 2:45 p.m. found a boy pinned under the vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said other children on the bus were evaluated and also taken to the hospital.

Neighborhood resident Nathaniel Thomas said he heard screams and ran to help the child.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen," Thomas told reporters.

A source told Boston 25 News that the bus driver was transported to Boston police headquarters for questioning, but it’s unclear if they’ll face charges.

Investigators spent hours reconstructing the crash to determine what had led up to the crash, which occurred on the first day that students were back in school after April vacation.

Boston 25 News spotted Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune leaving the boy’s family home late Monday night. She vowed support for his loved ones as they cope with the tragedy.

“My heart breaks for the child, their family, and our BPS community at this time,” Louijeune said. “No one should ever have to bury someone so young - someone with so much promise. The days ahead will be difficult for the family, and we will wrap them with support and love during this tragic incident.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu added, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I hope all of us hug our kids a little tighter tonight.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said grief counselors would be made available for students, staff, and families.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Boston Police Department with an investigation into the deadly incident.

