Murder case against Brian Walshe due back in court after he was stabbed in jail

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — The murder case against Brian Walshe is due back in court on Monday, just days after the Cohasset man was stabbed inside a Massachusetts jail where he is being held.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office told Boston 25 News on Friday that an inmate was attacked with a makeshift blunt instrument inside the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Correctional Center in Dedham on Thursday night.

25 Investigates later learned that the inmate who was attacked was Brian Walshe. He is set to go on trial for the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, in October.

Walshe was conscious and alert when he was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Walshe is accused of dismembering his wife with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body.

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest.

He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Ana’s body has never been found.

