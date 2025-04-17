‘Brazen act’: Police searching for gunman after person shot in head outside Chelsea pizza shop

CHELSEA, Mass. — Police are searching for a gunman after a person was shot in the head outside of a pizza shop in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a possible stabbing in the area of Webster Avenue and Broadway around 10 p.m. found a 33-year-old Chelsea resident suffering from a “significant” gunshot wound to the head, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital and immediately underwent emergency surgery.

They are said to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Chelsea police and state police assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are still investigating and searching for any surveillance video from the area.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers on the sidewalk, as well as sneakers and other items roped off with yellow crime tape.

Chelsea shooting

“This was a brazen act of violence in a busy area of our city. Our officers and partners at the state police and DA’s office are working diligently to identify the suspect and bring accountability,” Houghton said in a statement.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 617-466-4810.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

