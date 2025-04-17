Large police investigation underway in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Multiple cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen outside a liquor store on Wednesday night.

Police converged on the intersection of Webster Avenue and Broadway shortly before 10 p.m.

Authorities have not said why they’re in the area, but Boston 25 News cameras captured evidence markers on the ground as well as a pair of shoes.

Part of Webster Avenue remains blocked off.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group