Braintree heading to Little League World Series after walk-off win over New Hampshire

BRISTOL, Conn. — The boys of summer from Braintree are heading to the Little League World Series.

Team Massachusetts punched a ticket to the prestigious tournament held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with a thrilling walk-off win in extra innings over Bedford, New Hampshire, in the New England Region Tournament championship on Thursday night.

Braintree’s team has been a formidable force this summer, remaining undefeated and not allowing a single run in the regional tournament. That is, until they faced New Hampshire.

Both teams were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Braintree’s Frankie Fasoli scored from third base on a throwaway infield error by New Hampshire.

While Fasoli’s mad dash to home plate was the highlight of the game, the performance of pitcher Coleman Gouthro, who came on in relief of Fasoli in the third inning, can’t be overlooked. The hard-throwing righty allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six innings, while striking out six batters.

The victory was celebrated by fans who packed Braintree’s Southside Tavern to watch the regional championship game. The excitement in the town was palpable as the team secured its spot in the World Series.

“Great coaches, great team, great camaraderie. They know how to play well, they play well together,” said Melissa Jones, who reflected on the community’s pride in the team’s achievement.

Braintree teacher Alison Joice added, “They are an awesome group of kids. They work hard and they play hard and they’re awesome and we love teaching them!”

Before knocking off New Hampshire, Braintree crushed Maine, 15-0, and defeated Vermont, 10-0, in regional play, which was held in Bristol, Connecticut.

The run to Williamsport is the longest in Braintree American’s program history.

Braintree will represent New England and the Bay State in Williamsport in their opening round game of the World Series against South Carolina, the winner of the Southeast Regional tournament.

Braintree and South Carolina are scheduled to play on Thursday, Aug. 14. The World Series tournament is a double-elimination format.

The team told Boston 25 News that they will depart Bristol for Williamsport on Friday morning.

Thinking about heading to Williamsport to support the Wamps? Admission is free, but seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

