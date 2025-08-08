‘We go all out for it’: Braintree community rallies at local tavern, supports little league team

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Southside Tavern was packed with enthusiastic supporters cheering for Braintree Little League baseball during a regional championship game on Thursday night.

The tavern had prepared in advance for the game, anticipating a large turnout of fans eager to support their team.

“Great coaches, great team, great camaraderie. They know how to play well, they play well together,” said Melissa Jones.

“Honestly, they’ve been working so hard for it,” Brianna Crosby added.

Kevin Wevv, General Manager of Southside Tavern, added how Braintree is a “baseball town,” so when their little league team was on the verge of something incredible to this magnitude, he said, “When we make it to something we go all out for it…”

“They are an awesome group of kids,” expressed teacher Alison Joice, “they work hard and they play hard and they’re awesome and we love teaching them!”

The town seems like they’ll have some more cheering on to do, with Braintree’s win against New Hampshire tonight, they’ll go on to represent New England and the State of Massachusetts in the Little League World Series.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

