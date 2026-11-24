BOSTON — Boston’s official Christmas tree arrived for the 2026 holiday season on Tuesday.

The 46-foot white spruce comes from the property of Henry and Pat Knol and their family in East Amherst, Nova Scotia.

Each year, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to Boston as a thank-you for the help the city provided following the devastating Halifax Explosion in 1917.

Boston sent critical aid to Halifax after the disaster. Nova Scotia later began the tradition of gifting the city a Christmas tree, with the first official “Tree for Boston” donated in 1971.

The tree is scheduled to be lit at the Boston Common on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

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