Boston’s new pro women’s soccer team to play inaugural season in Foxborough, not Franklin Park

BOSTON — Renovations to Franklin Park’s White Stadium will prevent Boston’s new professional women’s soccer team from playing their inaugural season there as previously planned.

Boston Legacy FC will now play their 2025-2026 season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the club announced Wednesday.

The club’s owners say work to White Stadium won’t be complete in time for opening day.

In a statement, a club spokesperson said:

“White Stadium construction is well underway, but construction will not be finished by March of 2026. For this reason, we have selected Gillette Stadium as an alternate site for 2026 to ensure the consistent, high-level experience our fans and players deserve.”

The club’s owners were sued by a group called “The Franklin Park Defenders” over the legality of taking over White Stadium, an area used for decades by local students.

In May 2025, the group appealed a judge’s ruling, which allowed construction to move forward.

The group argues that converting the stadium to private commercial use is unlawful.

