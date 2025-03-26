Boston’s new pro women’s soccer team announces name change months after marketing flop

BOSTON — Boston’s new professional women’s soccer team on Wednesday announced a new name for the club, months after a marketing flop sparked sharp criticism.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s Boston club will now be known as Boston Legacy Football Club, controlling owner Jennifer Epstein confirmed in a statement.

The name change comes after the team announced earlier this month that it was ditching the name BOS Nation FC, an anagram for “Bostonian.”

In an October 2024 marketing campaign, the soccer club featured the slogan, “Too Many Balls,” in reference to Boston’s accomplished sports history, achieved mainly by men.

“The city of champions, a legacy filled with trophies, banners, rings and balls. Old balls,” the now-ditched marketing video said. “Boston loves its balls, but maybe there are too many balls in this town. So, let’s add a new chapter to our city’s legacy. New idols, new dreams and a new league to cheer for: the National Women’s Soccer League.”

The campaign was considered offensive to the transgender community, prompting an apology from the team.

Epstein said the club ultimately settled on Boston Legacy FC after rigorous fan feedback and collecting hundreds of name suggestions.

“Our name is just the beginning. It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life,” Epstein said. “We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the gamechangers who helped build previous women’s professional teams in Boston. We are also focused on the future, for the next generation of players and fans who will carry forward what we build today.”

The club said it would have further announcements on its crest and wordmark in the coming months.

