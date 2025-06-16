Boston’s George Washington statue vandalized

An investigation is underway after the George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden was vandalized.

Police say the statue was graffitied with red spray paint and splashes of white paint on Saturday morning.

A spray can cap was found nearby.

On Monday morning, crews power-washed the statue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

