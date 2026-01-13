Boston’s first Michelin star delivered to 311 Omakase in the South End

BOSTON — Boston’s first Michelin-starred restaurant was delivered their star on Monday.

311 Omakese, a Japanese restaurant on Tremont Street in the South End, earned the city’s first-ever Michelin star back in November.

The restaurant first caught Michelin’s attention in November with its meticulously crafted 18‑course omakase experience, becoming the first in the city to receive the distinction.

Despite the acclaim, co-owner Carrie Ko says their mission remains unchanged.

“It’s the same, before or after the award. We just want to make sure consistency and happiness of our customers.”

Ko added that the reognition is especially meaningful for her co-owner and chef.

“For him, this is a big achievement. I’m very proud of him because he worked really hard each night.”

Six Boston-area restaurants were also awarded Michelin Bib Gourmands, which recognize high-quality food at an affordable price.

311 Omakese is reservation-only with just two seatings per day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

