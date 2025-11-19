Boston restaurants recognized by Michelin Guide for the first time

PHILADELPHIA, PA — For the first time, restaurants in the Boston area have been recognized by the Michelin Guide.

311 Omakase on Boston’s Tremont Street became the area’s first One-star Michelin Restaurant in a ceremony at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The following restaurants were also awarded Michelin Bib Gourmands for offering high-quality food at an affordable price: Bar Volpe, Fox & the Knife, Jahunger, Mahaniyom, Pagu and Sumiao Hunan Kitchen.

The following restaurants were also granted “Recommended” status by Michelin: Asta, Carmelina’s, Giulia, La Padrona, Lenox Sophia, Moeca, Mooncusser, Neptune Oyster, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Oleana, Pammy’s, Select Oyster Bar, Somaek, Thistle & Leek, Toro, Urban Hearth, Win Shin, Woods Hill Pier 4and Zhi Wei Cafe.

Chompon Boonnak of Mahaniyom in Brookline was honored for his craft cocktails.

The Michelin Guide employs anonymous inspectors to visit restaurants across the region, ensuring that only the highest quality establishments are recognized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

