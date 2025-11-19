Michelin Guide reveals 26 Boston area restaurants to receive recognition

BOSTON — A South End eatery has become the first Boston restaurant to receive a Michelin star, with several other area restaurants also earning recognition.

311 Omakase earned one star in Michelin Guide’s annual ceremony for northeast cities on Tuesday in Philadelphia, announcing which restaurants it considers the best of the best.

In Michelin’s ratings, one star means “high quality cooking, worth a stop.”

The Japanese omakase restaurant, located in the basement of a South End brownstone, celebrates the rich history and cultural diversity of its surroundings.

“Our name symbolizes the trinity of the chef, the ingredients, and the customers — with the number 3 representing creativity, self-expression, and communication, and the number 11 signifying intuition, spiritual awakening, and enlightenment,” the restaurant’s website explains. “We strive to bring these elements together to create an exceptional dining experience that celebrates the beauty and complexity of Japanese cuisine.”

Chef Wei Fa Chen, who opened 311 Omakase in 2023, prepares an 18-course tasting menu for guests. The intimate restaurant seats just 10 people and offers only two reservation times each night.

“My goal is to create exceptional traditional Japanese cuisine that reflects the artful use of ingredients and meticulous mastery of preparation techniques, while infusing classic dishes with my own creativity and style,” Chen says on the restaurant’s website. “Each dish is crafted with care and attention to detail, using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients to offer our guests an authentic and exciting dining experience.”

Michelin Bib Gourmands

Six Boston-area restaurants were also awarded Michelin Bib Gourmands, which recognize high-quality food at an affordable price:

Bar Volpe

Fox & the Knife

Jahunger

Mahaniyom

Pagu

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Additional Restaurants Recognized by Michelin Inspectors

Michelin inspectors also highlighted the following restaurants:

Asta • Carmelina’s • Giulia • La Padrona • Lenox Sophia • Moeca • Mooncusser • Neptune Oyster • Nightshade Noodle Bar • Oleana • Pammy’s • Select Oyster Bar • Somaek • Thistle & Leek • Toro • Urban Hearth • Wa Shin • Woods Hill Pier 4 • Zhi Wei Cafe.

