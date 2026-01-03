Boston’s 2025 weather year in review

Take a look back at some of the highs and lows (literally) of Boston’s weather over the past year...

SNOWIEST: The snow drought continues as Boston went another year without even a six-inch storm. Still, you may a pair of five-inch snowfalls in February, the most significant producing 5.5″ on across the 8th and 9th.

WETTEST: Nor’easters typically happen in the winter, but do you remember our storm last May? This very late-season nor’easter dropped 3.55″ of rain on the city between the 22nd and 23rd! It exceeded the average rainfall for the entire month in less than 24 hours.

HOTTEST: Perhaps the most significant record of the year was set in this category last June. On the 24th, the temperature soared to 102 degrees! This became the city’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of June and fell just 2 degrees shy of the all-time record of 104 degrees.

COLDEST: It was a cold start to 2025, but only one morning managed to reach the single digits. That occurred on February 2nd, Groundhog Day, when the low dipped to 9 degrees in Boston. Our coldest high was 19 degrees, occurring on January 21st.

STORMIEST: This one may be a little subjective and is not Boston-centric, but it would be remiss not to include it. On September 6th, five tornadoes occurred between Paxton and Stow, each producing EF-1 damage. It was the state’s biggest “outbreak” since the infamous June 1st, 2011 outbreak, which produced the EF3 Springfield tornado.

All things considered, it wasn’t the most eventful year we’ve had recently. However, it says something about New England weather, that even in “quiet” years, there’s still a lot going on.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group