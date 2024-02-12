Boston schools canceled for Tuesday as region prepares for nor’easter, mayor says

BOSTON — Boston has canceled public schools for Tuesday and municipal offices will also be closed as the region prepares for an expected nor’easter.

City officials urged residents to stay off the roads and “do not crowd the plow” with their cars to stay safe.

Emergency shelters will be open all day for people who need them, Mayor Michelle Wu said in a press conference on Monday morning.

“Most importantly, please remember to check in, reach out to your family, neighbors, loved ones, friends. Make sure everybody has a plan to stay inside and stay safe and warm,” Wu said.

Boston Chief of Emergency Management Shumeane Benford encouraged residents to shovel out fire hydrants near their homes during the weather emergency.

Wu also discussed the region’s migrant crisis on Monday morning ahead of the expected storm.

About 25 percent of the city’s shelter beds have been taken by newly-arrived migrants, Wu said.

“Overall it has been putting some pressure” on the capacity of the city’s shelter system, she said.

City officials are opening up The Engagement Center on Atkinson Street to address shelter overflow concerns ahead of the storm, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

