Tuesday travel forecast: When will driving conditions be at their worst during nor’easter?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Roads and highways could be impassable at times on Tuesday with heavy snow and strong wind gusts in the forecast.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast that some of the worst travel conditions will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Travel during that timeframe is going to be very difficult -- between blowing snow, heavy falling snow, and of course snow accumulation on the ground as well,” Spear said.

The nor’easter will bring the potential for up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour during its peak.

“Poor visibility and blowing wind is going to contribute to just snow all over the place,” Spear explained.

The storm is expected to wind down by the late afternoon or early evening.

“We’ll get some evening improvements out there, but cleanup is still going to be underway,” Spear said. “This is going to be a big issue if you’re hitting the roads anytime.”

