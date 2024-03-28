The Boston Red Sox have announced their Opening Day roster. Here’s who made the team

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon announced their Opening Day Roster ahead of their 2024 season-opening game against the Seattle Mariners.

Boston opens regular season play Thursday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The first pitch is slated for 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

Most notably, infielder Bobby Dalbec, who spent the majority of last season playing for Triple-A Worcester, will start the new campaign with Boston.

Dalbec will likely provide backup to starting first baseman Tristan Casas and superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, given he’s able to play both positions.

Several players will begin the season on the injured list, including right-handed pitchers Liam Hendriks and Bryan Mata, left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy, infielder Vaughn Grissom, and outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Boston’s full 2024 Opening Day roster is as follows:

Pitchers (13): Chase Anderson, Brayan Bello, Isaiah Campbell, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Nick Pivetta, Joely Rodriguez, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong

Infielders (4): Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Enmanuel Valdez

Outfielders (4): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neill, Masataka Yoshida

Infielder/Outfielders (3): Bobby Dalbec, Ceddanne Rafaela, Pablo Reyes

10-DAY INJURED LIST (2)

Infielders (1): Vaughn Grissom

Outfielders (1): Rob Refsnyder

15-DAY INJURED LIST (1)

Pitchers (1): Bryan Mata

60-DAY INJURED LIST (3)

Pitchers (3): Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Chris Murphy

The Red Sox will look to improve upon 2023 when they finished with a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 3.3 extra-base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Lucas Giolito, who the Boston Red Sox signed in the offseason to lead their pitching rotation, could miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a partially torn UCL and flexor strain in Spring Training.

