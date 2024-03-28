Boston Red Sox open season on the road against Seattle Mariners

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -176, Red Sox +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox in the season opener.

Seattle went 88-74 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Mariners averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

