Report: New Red Sox pitcher could miss entire 2024 season after suffering worrisome injury

BOSTON — Lucas Giolito, who the Boston Red Sox signed in the offseason to lead their pitching rotation, could reportedly miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a worrisome injury.

Giolito, 29, “likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, citing league sources.

The right-handed starting pitcher may need surgery to repair the right elbow damage, according to Passan.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

Other reports indicate that Giolito will undergo additional testing on the elbow before a final determination is made.

In late December, the Red Sox agreed to a $38.5 million, two-year contract with Giolito, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians last season, posting an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA.

Giolito spent parts of seven seasons with the White Sox, going 59-52 with a 4.20 ERA in 162 starts before he was traded to the Angels in July 2023. He was claimed off waivers later in the summer by the Guardians.

Boston had hopes of leaning on Giolito in 2024, especially after trading veteran hurler Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves days after signing him.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group