Boston police sergeant facing child rape charges

BOSTON — A Boston police sergeant is on leave amid an investigation into allegations of child rape, officials said.

Paul Downey, 58, was arraigned in the Dorchester section of Boston Municipal Court on four counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of sexual conduct with a child under 18, and two counts of electronic enticement of a child for commercial sexual activity, according to Suffolk County prosecutors. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Because Downey didn’t have an attorney present at the hearing, the judge ordered him held overnight or until he obtains legal counsel.

In a statement shared with Boston 25, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “These charges are obviously very troubling, and our thoughts are with any alleged victims. We have faith in the Massachusetts State Police and the SCDAO to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Downey has since been placed on administrative leave, according to Cox’s office.

Additional details are expected to be released when Downey is called back to court on Tuesday morning.

Downey made $193,000 in regular pay and $110,000 in overtime in 2024, according to city payroll records.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

