Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying woman who stole $250K in jewelry from local spa

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry from the locker room of a local spa in the upscale Newbury Street neighborhood.
The theft happened at about 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 33 Exeter St., or the location of the G20 Spa and Salon, according to police, who released a photograph of the suspect on Wednesday.
Police described the suspect as a white female, possibly in her 20s, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and dark roots.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5619.
Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
